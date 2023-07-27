Tony Craddock, Jr. performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- After nearly four years, Tony Craddock, Jr. makes his in-studio return to Virginia This Morning! The talented jazz saxophonist, composer and songwriter performed two songs for our audience and talked with co-hosts Andrias White Murdaugh and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Be sure to scroll to the second video above to see Tony's additional live performance.

You can catch Tony perform live on stage on Sunday, August 13 at the Fredericksburg Greater Virginia bridal Show, happening at 1:00 p.m.

He then makes a return to the River City on Sunday, November 5 for the Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Brunch, taking place in Mechanicsville.

For more information on how you can book Tony for your next event, click here to visit his website.