Tomato & Tuna Gnocchetti with Bart van Olphen

RICHMOND, Va. — Make the switch to a pescaritian diet with the help of Bart van Olphen and his cookbook, “Veggies and Fish”. Today he joined us via zoom to share his recipe for Tomato and Tune Gnocchetti. For more information on Bart and his other cookbooks, visit his website .

TOMATO & TUNA GNOCCHETTI

Salt and pepper, to taste

16 ounces (455 g) gnocchetti sardi, or other small pasta shape

Extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 red chile, seeded and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped, 3 salted anchovy fillets, soaked to remove excess salt and drained

2 tablespoons white wine, 4 cups (600 g) cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar, 2 rosemary sprigs, 2 thyme sprigs

Three 5-ounce (142 g) cans of tuna, drained, 2 basil sprigs, leaves only

Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to the package directions, until al dente.

Meanwhile, heat a splash of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat and cook the shallots and chile until softened, 1 minute. Add the garlic and anchovies and stir until the anchovies have melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine before adding the tomatoes, capers, vinegar, rosemary, and thyme. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to combine.

Remove the rosemary and thyme sprigs from the sauce. Fold in the tuna.

Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the tomato-tuna sauce.

Garnish with the basil, drizzle with some olive oil, and finish with freshly ground pepper.