Today is National Wear Red Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- People and landmarks across the U.S. – from news desks to iconic buildings – will “Go Red” to raise awareness and education around women’s heart health as part of the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month celebration. We wear RED to make sure every woman is seen, heard, and counted when it comes to her health. Women at every age, stage and season of life need our support as we take on their greatest health threat – cardiovascular disease.

Angela Simmons, Go Red for Women Chair, and Darlene Anita Scott, Go Red for Women Survivor Honoree, visited the studio to talk about the significance of the day and personal connections to the cause.

If you are wearing red today, be sure to post on social media and tag @AmericanHeartVA. If you’re not wearing red, there’s still plenty of time today to add some red to your look and help the American Heart Association raise awareness!

Tickets are on sale now for the Go Red for Women Luncheon. The Richmond Go Red for Women Luncheon will take place on Friday, February 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Richmond Marriott. This year’s theme is “Every Step Tells a Story.”

