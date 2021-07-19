Tips to avoid hidden bank fees and more from financial expert JB Bryan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Banking continues to be difficult to navigate in many communities. Today, friend of the show and financial expert, JB Bryan is here to share her insight and a few things to be aware of as banks continue to impact lower-income communities. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning, visit their website.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 15:58:56-04
