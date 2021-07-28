Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Tips on tackling your student loan debt

items.[0].videoTitle
JB Bryan offers her insight on how to pay your student loans down.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:24:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the CARES Act comes to an end, many are searching for solutions to best handle their student loan debt. JB Bryan offers her insight on how to pay your student loans down... To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning ,visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.