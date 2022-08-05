Watch Now
Tips for wearing white from Janie Medley 

Our friend Janie Medley joins us with a few things to consider when dressing in white from head to toe.
RICHMOND, Va. -- All white tends to be a popular theme for summer parties and events. Our friend Janie Medley joins us with a few things to consider when dressing in white from head to toe. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.

