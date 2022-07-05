RICHMOND, Va. -- Warm weather and outdoor activities bring opportunities for ticks. Dr. Mather, a.k.a. “The TickGuy”, director of URI’s Center for Vector-Borne Disease and its TickEncounter Resource Center joined us to share resources and tips to prevent tick bites and more.
Tips for combating ticks and preventing Lyme Disease from the “TickGuy”
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 12:36:25-04
