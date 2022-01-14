RICHMOND, Va. -- This hearty breakfast will have your day start off on the right foot. Today, Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg Council stopped by to share Tin Roof Rustic Hash (Sweet Potato Hash w/Fried Eggs), a recipe that has been adapted from a favorite at SB’s Lakeside Love Shack restaurant, in Henrico, Virginia. For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website .

1 sweet potato, skin on, washed and cubed

½ cup yellow onions, sliced in long skinny slices

olive oil and butter

Salt and sugar

¾ cup chopped roasted red pepper drained

3 green onions

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

kosher salt

pepper

paprika

4 eggs,

fried Parsley for garnish

arugula, dressed with oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and

buttered Ciabatta or Artisan Bread, toasted

Cook potatoes: Place cubed potatoes in a small pan, cover with water and cook until nearly tender.

Caramelize the yellow onions: Melt a bit of oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add onions; lower heat; cook very slowly, turning occasionally. After about 10 minutes, sprinkle on a bit of salt and sugar and let cook until soft and golden brown – another few minutes.

Making the hash: Drain potatoes. Shove the onions to the side of the skillet so they are mostly off heat. Add the almost cooked sweet potato cubes, the roasted red pepper, the green onions, and garlic and sauté until all are tender. Blend in the caramelized onions and season with salt, pepper and paprika. Keep warm.

Fry the eggs: In another skillet, heated over medium heat, add some butter or oil and heat. Drop eggs into skillet, one at a time, lower heat a bit, and let cook until whites are opaque and yolks beginning to congeal (yolks should not be cold) – low and slow is the technique. You can add a bit of water to the skillet and cover it to let the steam cook the eggs more quickly, if desired. You can also flip the eggs for over-easy eggs.

To serve: Plate the warm Sweet Potato Hash on two dinner plates. Top with two eggs on each hash portion. Add the arugula salad to the plate, a slice of toast and sprinkle all with parsley. Enjoy! Makes two portions *You can use chopped red bell pepper instead, cooking them along with the green onions and garlic.

