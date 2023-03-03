Time management tools for teens on social media

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you feel like you're mindlessly scrolling through social media, you're not alone. While apps like Instagram offer ways to connect with friends, discover new interests and learn new things, it can also be easy to lose track of time while using them.

Dayna Geldwert, Head of Global Policy Programs at Instagram, shares some new and improved settings families can implement like quiet mode, managing recommendations, parental supervision tools, taking a break and controlling content.

