Tier 7 Eatery’s ‘Surf and Turf’ Burger

Posted at 1:23 PM, May 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, Tierra Terrell joins the show live to share her take on a surf and turf burger you can make in your home kitchen or on the grill, The Wave Burger. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.

