Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Tier 7 Eatery’s Shrimp and Grits

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, owner of Tier 7 Eats Food Truck, Tierra Terrell is here with a rich and delicious Shrimp and Grits recipe.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 17:46:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Who doesn't love Shrimp and Grits? Today, owner of Tier 7 Eats Food Truck, Tierra Terrell is here with a rich and delicious Shrimp and Grits recipe. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.