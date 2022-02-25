Tier 7 Eatery’s Banana Pudding

RICHMOND, Va. -- It isn't fair that Bill and Jessica get their own bowls of this super special treat. Tierra Terrel, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, shares the secrets to her family recipe for Banana Pudding. The recipe has been passed down through the generations and is now offered for catered events and on the food truck. Find out where the truck will be by following Tier 7 Eatery on Facebook , Instagram or check out their website !