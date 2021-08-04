Tier 7 Eatery Gets *Crabby In The Best Way Possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to take the traditional crab cake sandwich to the next level! Today we welcome friend of the show, Tierra Terrell to the Virginia this Morning kitchen to share her recipe for her award-winning Crab Cake Club. Visit the Tier 7 website and Facebook page for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to take the traditional crab cake sandwich to the next level! Today we welcome friend of the show, Tierra Terrell to the Virginia this Morning kitchen to share her recipe for her award-winning Crab Cake Club. Visit the Tier 7 website and Facebook page for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
