Tier 7 Eatery Bollingbrook Nacho Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you eat yet? Tierra Terrell, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, wants to know. She is bringing us the Bollingbrook Nacho Bowl today that is delicious with a healthy twist. Tier 7 Eatery is known for healthy lunches, but they also offer meal prep plans for everyone, catering for up to 400 and family style dinners that are faster than take-out. Find where the food truck will be and more by following Tier 7 Eatery on Facebook , Instagram or check out their website