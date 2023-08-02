Watch Now
Tiara & Andrew perform LIVE on Virginia This Morning

Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 14:34:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tiara & Andrew are an acoustic pop duo based out of Brunswick County. For 11 years, they have been both band mates and also a dynamic couple.

Watch the videos above to watch their two latest performances on Virginia This Morning.

And you can hear Tiara & Andrew perform live in person! They are part of the musical lineup for this weekend’s 2023 Rhythm on the River Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6. The event is happening at various location around Richmond, including Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Virginia Museum of History and Culture from 5-8pm.

Click here for more information about Tiara & Andrew.

