Three ways to tackle Procrastination

RICHMOND, Va. -- National Procrastination Week is March 7th – March 13th. Mitchell Creasey, Award-Winning Executive Coach shares three easy ways to get tasks down without putting them off until the last minute. His advice is: do the difficult things: front load the fun, ask questions, and make micro moves. For more information on Mitchell, visit his website.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:29:36-05
