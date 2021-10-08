Three ways to protect your optimism

RICHMOND, Va. -- Although life may feel or seem uncertain, our optimism tends to be the thing to keep us going. Dan Mason, Nationally Recognized Career & Life Transition Coach shares a few ways to protect your optimism and differentiates it from toxic positivity. For more information on Dan and Creative Soul Coaching, visit his website.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 16:42:02-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Although life may feel or seem uncertain, our optimism tends to be the thing to keep us going. Dan Mason, Nationally Recognized Career & Life Transition Coach shares a few ways to protect your optimism and differentiates it from toxic positivity. For more information on Dan and Creative Soul Coaching, visit his website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.