Three Romantic Valentines Dishes from Danielle Caminiti

RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for dishes to make for a romantic dinner? Danielle Caminiti, experienced litigator and culinary artist, brings us three recipes to create a romantic dinner for two. Bruschetta with Burrata and Lavender Balsamic,Pasta alla Vodka or a Steak with Chimichurri Sauce and Strawberry Nutella Crème Brûlée sound like a delicious way to treat your special someone. You can find out more about Danielle, by visiting her website or purchase her book, From Courtroom to Cucina, here.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:39:18-05
