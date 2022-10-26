Watch Now
Three recipes from “Mystery at Windswept Farm” 

Wendy Sand Eckel, author of “Mystery at Windswept Farm” stopped by to share 3 recipes and her new book!
Posted at 10:43 PM, Oct 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wendy Sand Eckel, author of “Mystery at Windswept Farm” stopped by to share 3 Recipes – tomato soup shooters with fresh mozzarella topping, tapenade mix in baked parmesan cups, and toasted bruschetta w/creamy topping. For more information on Wendy and her books, visit her website.

