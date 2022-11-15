Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Three plant-based recipes from Liz Thomson

Liz Thomson, recipe creator with iHeartVeggies joined us to share a few great recipes for your countertop appliances- steel cut oatmeal, air fried broccoli, and mexican quinoa.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 14:39:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Plant based recipes can be quick and easy with the use of countertop appliances. Liz Thomson, recipe creator with iHeartVeggies joined us to share a few great recipes for your countertop appliances- steel cut oatmeal, air fried broccoli, and mexican quinoa. For more information on Liz, visit her website. Connect on Instagram @iheartveggies. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!