This week's Tribute Thursday show with tributes to Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell is now free

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attention all music fans! SERVPRO After Hours Concerts has announced that the next Thursday Night Tribute show of the 2025 season will be completely free for all guests. It’s happening Thursday, June 26th.

Sponsor the Hogan Group has paid for all the tickets for Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell tributes The Ledbetters and Superunknown.

Guests can reserve complimentary tickets in advance for the Thursday, June 26th show by clicking HERE.

The show begins at 6pm. Doors open at 5pm.

SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, VA. 23060 adjacent to Interstate 295. There is ample parking, local food trucks and concessions, lawn games and more.

The Thursday Night Tribute series continues all summer long with performances by The Legwarmers (July 3), Let’s Sing Taylor (July 10), Yachtley Crew (July 17), Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show (July 24), 7 Summers: Morgan Wallen Tribute Band (July 31), The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (August 7), Red Not Chilli Peppers + Fooz Fighters (August 14), Kenny and Luke’s Country Beach Party (August 21), Changes in Latitudes: America’s Premiere Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show (August 28), The Broken Hearts: Tribute To Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (September 4), Almost Queen (September 11), Uncaged: A Tribute to the Zac Brown Band (September 18), and Separate Ways The Band: Keepin’ the Journey Alive (September 25).