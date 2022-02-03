This is Your Brain on Food by Dr. Uma Naidoo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eat the rainbow to prioritize gut health and mental health. Dr. Uma Naidoo, author of This is Your Brain on Food, tells Andrias about how food makes us feel and how changes to our diets can improve all aspects of our lives. Dr. Naidoo encourages us to eat the rainbow for optimal health. She offers snacks that are easy and inexpensive to take on the go. For more information or to purchase This is Your Brain on Food, please visit this website .

