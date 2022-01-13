RICHMOND, Va. -- Food has many properties that can impact our mood, anxiety and more. In this segment Andrias talked with Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard Psychiatrist about her book, “This is Your Brain on Food.” Find Dr. Naidoo’s book wherever books are sold. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:25:30-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Food has many properties that can impact our mood, anxiety and more. In this segment Andrias talked with Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard Psychiatrist about her book, “This is Your Brain on Food.” Find Dr. Naidoo’s book wherever books are sold. For more information, visit her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.