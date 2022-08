RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer is here and it’s time to consider options for this fall. Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares her insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton. For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website , Facebook , or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}