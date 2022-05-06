Watch
The VMFA presents Whistler to Cassatt American Painters in France

Posted at 11:42 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:42:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Art is excited to present the Whistler to Cassatt American Painters in France exhibition to our area. Dr. Susan J. Rawles, Elizabeth Locke Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts shared with Bill not only her insight but also some highlights of the exhibit.

For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 visit their website. Connect on social media: facebook.com/myVMFA, twitter.com/vmfa, instagram.com/vmfamuseum.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VMFA*}

