The Virginia Home: Expanding Possibilities and Enriching Lives 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Doug Vaughn, President and CEO of The Virginia Home joined us live along with their Chair of the Board of Trustees, Laura Stewart who shared more about the organization and the great work they are doing here in the community. The Virginia Home is located at 1101 Hampton Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-359-4093 or visit the website, thevirginiahome.org.

Join them for their upcoming event, Stories of Courage and Grace happening tomorrow. Visit their events page for more information.

