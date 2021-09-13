The United Negro College Fund’s Second National Walk for Education

RICHMOND, Va. -- The United Negro College fund has been an insturmtnental part of our community for over 70 years. Our Andrias White Murdaugh sat down with Therese Badon, Vice President of Development for UNCF who shared more about their second annual National Virtual Walk for Education in support of HBCUs and their students. Join UNCF Saturday, September 18th at 11 a.m. for the virtual fundraiser. To register for the event and find the local office that supports your area, please go to: UNCF.org/NationalWalk

