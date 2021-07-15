RICHMOND, Va. -- The Tin Pan is reopening for live music! Owner Lisa Harrison joins the show to talk about their return, what's new at the venue and what to expect from upcoming events.

Talented saxophonist Kim Waters is performing Sunday, July 18 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, July 19 at 8:00 p,m. The Sunday shows are currently sold out.

The Tin Pan is located at 8982 Quioccasin Road. Give them a call at 804-447-8189.