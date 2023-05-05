The Sweetest Thing’s Pecan Cluster Cookies

RICHMOND, Va. -- These cookies have become the “Sweetest Thing” in Richmond! Today, Leonda Jiggetts, the baker behind Sweetest Thing Bakery shared her Pecan Cluster Cookie recipe! Cookies are currently available at restaurants and stores throughout Richmond, including Buttermilk & Honey, JuiceLife RVA, Boulevard Burger & Brew, Lucky AF, and The Book Bar. To order cookies and cupcakes by the dozen, visit thesweetestthingrva.com.

