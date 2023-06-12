The Second Annual Success And The City 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dress For Success Central Virginia presents their second annual Success and The City event! Dr. Shantell Chambliss joined us live in-studio to share more about the event. Join in the fun happening Saturday, July 22nd at 11AM at the Len RVA, 15 N. 17th Street in Richmond. For more ticket information and more, give them a call at (804) 234-3034 or visit the website, https://www.successandthecityrva.com/. Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DressForSuccessCVA/.

