The Second Annual Hear RVA Music Mixer & Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hear RVA is an organization that aims to uplift musicians in the Richmond community. Today, our friend Elijah Hedrick, founder of Hear RVA, joined us live along with Quinelle Holder of LIV to talk more about the upcoming Hear RVA Music Mixer & Fundraiser benefiting LIV. Join in the fun August 5th, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Gallery5 200 located at W Marshall St. in Richmond.

Tickets are available: Regular $20, Day of $25 (1 raffle ticket given with each purchase). Get your tickets at https://www.hearrva.com/event.

