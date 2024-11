The Seasoned Mom’s Skillet Chicken with Apples and Onions

Prev Next

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Charlottesville-area food blogger Blair Lonergan, aka The Seasoned Mom, shared her recipe. For more inspiration and great recipes, visit the website.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.