The search is on for the next L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honorees

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is the 20th year of the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth philanthropic program, which has honored extraordinary female non-profit leaders who selflessly volunteer their time to uplift and serve their communities. It has continued to embody L’Oréal Paris’ iconic tagline, “Because You’re Worth It.”, by elevating and championing women who give back and whose unwavering resilience and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Danelle Umstead is a 2024 honoree and the founder and president of Sisters in Sports Foundation (SIS), an organization igniting a movement where every woman and girl with disabilities finds belonging, thrives, and builds an empowering community. She joined the show to talk about the program’s impact and how to nominate a deserving woman in the community.

The deadline for nomination is March 8.

Click here for more information or to nominate a non-profit leader.

Interview provided by L’Oréal Paris