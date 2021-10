Unleash your inner race car driver at The Science Museum of Virginia’s newest touring exhibition, Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™!

Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Director of Education, Science Museum of Virginia stopped by the show to share more about the exhibit.

The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 West Broad Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-864-1400 or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA*}