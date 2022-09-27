Watch Now
The Richmond Symphony League’s Rip-Roaring 20s Fundraiser

Joining us today to share more about the event is Julie Brantley, President of the organization and Joanne Barreca, VP Ways and Means.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Symphony League is super excited about their upcoming Rip-Roaring 20’s Fundraiser benefiting the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Joining us today to share more about the event is Julie Brantley, President of the organization and Joanne Barreca, VP Ways and Means.

Join in the event Sunday, October 9th from 5-9 p.m. at Hardywood Brewery located at 2410 Owenby Lane in Scott's Addition. For more information, visit richmondsymphonyleague.org.

