The Richmond Symphony League’s Rip-Roaring 20s Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Symphony League is super excited about their upcoming Rip-Roaring 20’s Fundraiser benefiting the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Joining us today to share more about the event is Julie Brantley, President of the organization and Joanne Barreca, VP Ways and Means.

Join in the event Sunday, October 9th from 5-9 p.m. at Hardywood Brewery located at 2410 Owenby Lane in Scott's Addition. For more information, visit richmondsymphonyleague.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA*}

