RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Home is your chance to hear from professionals in the industry. Joining us to share more is Patric Richardson, Author and TV-Host of the show, The Laundry Guy.

Join in the fun at the home show happening Friday, October 21, 10AM – 7PM, Saturday, October 22, 10AM – 7PM, and Sunday, October 23, 10AM – 5PM. For more information, visit the Richmond Home Show website . Connect on Facebook as well.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND HOME SHOW*}