The Richmond Animal League’s 2022 Woofstock Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League is excited to bring back their Woofstock Festival! Lauren Decker, Development & Event Coordinator and Rainey Niklawski, Director of Development stopped by to share more information about this year’s festival with pet adoptions, live music by Dividing Face, vendors, games and more on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at Westchester Commons. For more information, visit ral.org/woofstock .

