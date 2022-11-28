The Play That Goes Wrong at Fairmount Christian Church

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fairmount Christian Church is getting ready for their play, The Play That Goes Wrong. Bob Weirup, Director Stopped by the show to share more about the play and how you can attend.

Fairmount Christian Church is located at 6502 Creighton Road in Mechanicsville. For more information, give them a call at (804) 559-8070 or visit the website, fairmountcc.org.

Shows are the first two weekends of December.

Friday, Dec. 2nd at 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, Dec. 4th at 3pm

Friday, Dec. 9th at 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 10th at 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, Dec. 11th at 3pm

