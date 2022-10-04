The Pink Chair Project RVA with River City Roll

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pink Chair Project offers remote-controlled chairs for breast cancer patients to heal in comfort. Today, Heather Nicholas of River City Roll, Chase Fuller of Pink Chair Project RVA and Sean Williams, Bartender at River City Roll join us to share more abut the fundraiser and their signature drink benefitting the project. Take part in their event happening Wednesday, October 19th from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at River City Roll, 939 Myers Street in Richmond. Tickets for this event are $25 per person and include bowling, shoes, appetizers, and fun!

