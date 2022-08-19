The perfect summer clambake

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s still time to enjoy this recipe, perfect for summer. Chef Christine Wansleben of Mise En Place joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a clambake perfect for your next outdoor eating experience. For more information on Chef Wansleben and Mise En Place, visit the website .

4 pounds total steamer clams and mussels (you can use all clams if you prefer)

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 kielbasa, linguica, or chorizo

1 cup white wine

2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

2 pounds small red potatoes

6 shallots, peeled

Small handful fresh thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

4 ears corn on the cob, husked

4 ounces (1 stick) butter, melted, for dipping

Instructions

Scrub the clams and remove beards from the mussels: Rinse the clams under cold running water, using a scrub brush to clean off excess sand if necessary.

Pull the beards off the mussels if there are any.

Discard clams or mussels with cracked shells or that don't close tightly when tapped lightly against the counter.

Brown the sausages: In a large soup pot, stockpot, or lobster pot, heat the oil over medium heat.

Prick the sausages in several places with the tip of a knife, then add them to the pot with the hot oil.

Cook, turning occasionally for 5 minutes, or until golden brown.

Transfer to a plate. Heat the wine and water: In the same pot, add the wine and water and increase the heat to high. Bring to a boil. Add the salt and adjust the heat to a simmer.

Cook the potatoes and shallots: Add the potatoes, shallots, thyme, and bay leaves to the pot. Cover the pot and cook for 6 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients in layers: Working in layers, add the sausages, clams, mussels, and finally, the corn to the pot. Cover and cook for 10 to 14 minutes, or until the clams and mussels open.To serve the clambake: With a large slotted spoon, remove the corn, mussels, clams, sausages and potatoes from the pot and transfer to a large serving platter. Discard any clams or mussels that have not opened. Pour the broth into cups for dipping, being careful to leave behind any sand at the bottom of the pot. Pour the melted butter into 4 small ramekins and let diners help themselves to everything

