The Perfect Recipe Lamb

RICHMOND, Va. --Lamb can be time consuming and difficult to cook. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with her simple, easy and delicious recipe for roasted lamb. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website .

Ingredients

Rack of lamb with 6-8 ribs (order grass-fed meat from Butcher Box (discount varies) or US Wellness Meats (15% off first 2 orders) with code TRAILTOHEALTH)

¼ cup chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves, minced or 1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. Stir the rosemary with the thyme, garlic and olive oil until combined.

3. As an optional first step, you can sear the meat before roasting it. In a cast iron skillet set over high heat, add the butter or coconut oil to heat through. Once hot, sear the rack of lamb until golden, about 2-3 minutes per side.

4. Transfer the rack of lamb to a baking sheet or roasting pan, bone-side down, and season with the salt. You can cover the exposed rib bones with foil to prevent burning.

5. Press the herb mixture on top of the meat. Roast for 20-25 minutes and then cover with foil and roast for another 15-20 minutes, or until the inside temperature reaches 130 – 140 F (57 – 60 C).

6. Let the meat rest for 5-10 minutes and then carve by slicing between the rib bones.

7. Serve with Oven Roasted Carrots, which can be made in the oven at the same time.

