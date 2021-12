The perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Holiday season is here and it's time to get the perfect gift for your friends and family.Today life-style expert Kristen Johnson of A Girl and Her Glitter is here to share some wonderful holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list! For more information,visit her website .

FOR THE COFFEE LOVER

ESPRO’s Tasting Cups (shown here with the P7 French Press)

MSRP: $79.95

Available on ESPRO.com or Amazon.

FOR THE CRAFTER AND DIYER

Xyron’s Creative Station Bundle

MSRP: $79.99

Available on Xyron.com or Amazon.

FOR THE HOSTESS OR HEALTH NUT

TruSens Air Purifiers

MSRP: Starting at $99

Z-100: $99 (on sale now)

Z-2500: $379

Z-3500: $499

Available on TruSens.com or Amazon.

FOR WORK-A-HOLIC OR THE HOME OFFICE WORKER

Quartet Dry-Erase Glass Desktop Easel

MSRP: $33.00

Available on Quartet.com or Amazon.

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY STOCKING STUFFER FOR EVERYONE

Sallye Ander Candy Cane Soap & Lip Balm

MSRP: Candy Cane Soap $8; Candy Cane Lip Balm $4

Available on SallyeAnder.com.