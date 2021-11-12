The perfect coffee accompaniment, Biscotti 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nothing’s better than a piping hot cup of coffee with a biscotti on the side. Today, Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg Council joins our show live with her delicious recipe.

1 cup sugar (scant)

3 eggs

1 cup Canola oil (scant)

3 cups flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans or almonds) 1⁄2 teaspoon Vanilla

Place sugar in a large bowl and mix in 1 egg at a time. Mix in oil. Add flour and rest of ingredients and mix well. Form 3 loaves (a bit more flour may be needed if it is too sticky) and place crosswise on a large cookie sheet on parchment. Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired. Bake 20 minutes at 375°. Slice on a diagonal into 1⁄2” slices, separate, and bake another 15 minutes.

Cool on racks over waxed paper or used parchment from baking sheet.

Melt 1⁄2 cup chocolate chips and drizzle from a toothpick or knife point across the biscotti. Let chocolate firm up completely and store in airtight tins.

*Alternately, dip ends into melted chocolate or spread across the tops.

Makes 3 – 4 dozen fabulous biscotti

