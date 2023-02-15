The Perfect Brats and Sauerkraut

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brats with Sauerkraut and Caraway Seeds Upgrade your favorite Brats by simmering them in a light and fruity German Riesling. The apple notes in the wine are a perfect match for the bratwursts. Today, Elizabeth Karmel stopped by to share her recipe.

Serves 6 Grilling Method: Indirect/Medium 6 bratwursts cooked or uncooked ½ stick, 2 ounces, unsalted butter 1 large white or yellow onion 1 teaspoon caraway seeds 1 bottle Schmitt Sohne Vineyards Riesling 1 28.5 ounce jar Sauerkraut, such as Kuhne Barrel, Traditional German 6 hoagie, pretzel or potato roll, optional German Dussledorf Mustard and other favorite condiments

Special Equipment: 5-8 quart Dutch oven

Method: Preheat the grill. Melt the butter in the Dutch oven or heavy-duty saucepan. Cut the onion in half and cut into half-moon slices or a rough dice. Place in the bottom of the Dutch oven and let cook for about 5 minutes or until translucent. Add the caraway and the wine and bring to a simmer. Turn off the heat and set aside. Meanwhile, remove brats from packaging and set in the center of the cooking grate over indirect heat. If they uncooked, turn occasionally and let cook for about 20 minutes or until well marked and almost cooked through.

Note: If they are fully-cooked, do the same thing but you will only grill them for about 2-3 minutes. I like to cook them until they are a deep brown color. If you don’t care about the grill marks, you can simplify things and skip the grilling step. Remove from grill and place into the wine and onion mixture. Bring the liquid back to a gentle boil. Add the sauerkraut and reduce the heat to very low and simmer with the lid on for about 20 minutes. The brats are now ready to serve directly from the pot. If you are going to serve them later, turn off the heat but leave them in the liquid. Either refrigerate or simmer them again just before serving.

