The No Sugar Baker’s Monster Cookie

RICHMOND, Va. --Learn to make easy and delicious recipes with no sugar! In this segment, Jayne Jones, the No Sugar Baker, is back on Virginia This Morning with her recipe for Monster Cookies! Check out her story and more in her new book, “Healthy Living and No Regrets”. For more information, visit the No Sugar Baker website.

Ingredients:

½ C. Butter, 3 Eggs, 1 ½ C. All-Natural Peanut Butter, 1 C. Swerve Granular

1 C. Swerve Brown, 2 T. Vanilla, 1 ½ C. Quick Oats, 2 C. Flour or Almond Flour

2 t. Baking Soda, 1 t. Baking Powder (Optional), ½ t. Salt, 2 C. Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips

2 C. Jackie’s Sugar Free Candies

Easy Directions: