The Mix at Martin preview: GoldFord and Sir Rome perform

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning got a preview of a double-header performance by GoldFord and Sir Rome for The Mix at Martin.

The performances were taped in honor of GoldFord’s Orange Blossoms tour/Mental Health Awareness Month, and with Sir Rome in celebration of PRIDE, Black Music Month and Juneteenth.

We shared GoldFord’s performance of “Walk With Me” on the show. Watch the video above to see it. We also shared Sir Rome’s performance of “J.O.B” on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can find their full performances on The Martin Agency’s YouTube channel.

Watch GoldFord’s full performance by clicking here.

Click here to see Sir Rome’s full performance.

Also, be on the lookout for Sir Rome’s next single release and ode to Richmond, "Slippery," dropping 8/04!

The Mix At Martin is a pilot program designed to bring RVA musicians, the RVA community and Martin creatives together, and produce premium content in the process. The intimate concert experience focuses on capturing the artistry of musicians on the rise.