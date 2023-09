RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lynnhaven School offers unique learning opportunities. Andrias sat down with Dr. Casey Hitchcock, Head of School and Alyson LeMaster, Dean of Enrollment & Innovation to learn more about the school and their upcoming Fall Open House happening October 21st at 10 am.

The Lynnhaven School is located at 8151 Warriner Rd. in Henrico. For more information, give them a call at 804-750-2300 or visit the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE LYNNHAVEN SCHOOL*}