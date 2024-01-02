The Legend of the Poinsettia presented by Latin Ballet of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 20 years the Latin Ballet of Virginia has shared “The Legend of the Poinsettia” with the Richmond Community. Rebeca Dora Barragan, Dancer and Marisol Betancourt, Artistic Director with the Latin Ballet of Virginia stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming shows happening January 5th through 9th at Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education. For more information, visit their website.

