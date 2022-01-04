RICHMOND, Va. --For 20 years the Latin Ballet of Virginia has shared “The Legend of the Poinsettia” with the Richmond Community. Ana Ines King of the Latin Ballet of Virginia stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming shows happening January 6th through 9th at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:49:17-05
