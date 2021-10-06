The KLM Foundation’s “I’m Vaccinated Campaign”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Scholarship Foundation is motivated to support educational institutions. Today Kimberley Martin, Founder and CEO of the KLM Foundation and Alison Noel sat down with our Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about this campaign organized to not only benefit students but also the greater community. “I’m Vaccinated” tee shirts are available for purchase through this link. For more information on the great work KLM does in the community, visit the KLM Foundation website.
